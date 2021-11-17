It was with great sadness that the Angus breeding community learned about the passing of lifelong Angus breeder Martin McHugh from Turlough, Castlebar, Co Mayo, recently.

Martin established the Turlough Angus herd in 1985 and, along with his wife Ann, was a well-known face at shows and sales nationally.

No stranger to success in the show ring, the Turlough herd claimed the male champion at the prestigious Irish Angus Elite sale with Turlough Emmett in 2009 and won top honours at the Irish Angus Premier sale with Turlough Jason in 2014.

Martin was well known for breeding Angus cattle which displayed excellent breed character and this was reflected in the demand for his bulls, particularly in Carrick-on-Shannon and Kilkenny where he was regularly among the top prices at these sales.

While known as an excellent cattle man, Martin will be most missed for his humorous and warm personality, which made him very popular with fellow breeders and friends.

Dispersal

The complete dispersal of the Turlough herd will take place on Friday 19 November in Elphin Mart.

The sale will commence at 7pm, with viewing between 5.30pm and 7pm.

Online bidding is available through Martbids with the catalogue available on www.irishangus.ie.