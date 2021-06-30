Stephen Robb of the Irish Farmers Journal speaking to Dr Richie Hackett in some of the rye plots at Teagasc Oak Park.

The Irish Farmers Journal will broadcast live from Teagasc Oak Park at 8pm for the Teagasc Crop Trials event.

Tillage editor Andy Doyle will be joined by a host of guests to discuss what’s happening in the tillage sector at present and what farmers need to be looking out for.

Stephen Robb and Siobhán Walsh will report from the fields. They have been talking to the researchers who are trying to solve problems and investigate different management practices for traditional crops like wheat and barley, but also crops which are seeing a resurgence in popularity like rye.

Numbers are limited at the crops event and only those who pre-registered for the event could attend on Wednesday 30 June and will attend on Thursday 1 July, so this event will fill you in on the action.

Take part in the discussion by sending your questions to webinar@farmersjournal.ie

You can watch the event here: