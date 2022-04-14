Minister Eamon Ryan wants to get the balance right between people’s long held traditions and the need to protect people’s health. \ Philip Doyle

The regulation of the sale and distribution of turf is “not about putting your granny in prison because she is using turf” but instead a “common sense approach will be taken to enforcement,” according to a spokesperson for Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal on Thursday, the minister’s spokesperson said the “focus” will be on large commercial turf cutters supplying online and selling into shops in towns.

They said: “The new regulations will not impact turbary rights. Anyone who legally cuts turf for their own use is within the regulations and can continue to burn turf.”

The spokesperson said the updated Solid Fuel Regulations, which were first introduced in Dublin in 1990, are “about getting the balance right between people’s long held traditions and the need to protect people’s health” and contended that anyone suggesting otherwise is “scaremongering”. They suggested that those gifting turf to family, friends and neighbours will continue to be allowed to do so.

Clarifications

The clarifications from Minister Ryan come after he told Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin last week that the ban, due to come into place from 1 September, would see those with turbary rights continue to be permitted to extract peat to heat their own dwelling, but that they will not be permitted to place it on the market for sale or distribution to others.

The spokesperson also said the Solid Fuel Regulations, within which the turf ban could be included, are with Europe and highlighted that the European Commission’s response and feedback is not yet known or seen.

They said the proposed ban on the sale and distribution of turf has not yet gone to Government and it would need to be approved by Government before being put in place.

The Minister’s spokesperson said the main focus of the proposed ban is to improve air quality in urban areas.

They said: “The original focus of these regulations was smoky coal, not turf. Previous Governments [have] tried and failed to introduce a smoky coal ban because some coal merchants were continuing to sell into towns where it was banned.

“A ban on the sale of turf became unavoidable as a number of coal companies from outside the State threatened that they would sue if the Government banned smoky coal and not other fuels such as peat and wood.”

Nothing agreed

On Wednesday, the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) also told the Irish Farmers Journal that Minister Ryan’s proposals were going ahead, despite criticism.

A department spokesperson said “local authorities will be responsible” for the enforcement of the ban. It is understood that like current Solid Fuel Regulations, they will have fines and penalties at their disposal to ensure compliance.

Hours later, on Wednesday evening, Minister Ryan’s Government partner and Fine Gael leader, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, told a meeting of his party’s TDs and senators that the ban would be postponed.

They said that the Programme for Government includes a commitment to “move towards a nationwide ban on smoky coal” and contended that this can’t take place without also banning commercial turf sales

Speaking on Newstalk on Thursday morning, the Tánaiste said: "Nothing is agreed until the three parties agree it, and it hasn't been agreed as yet.

“[The regulations] are not agreed, so they can't be paused because they haven't even been agreed yet and I haven't seen them. I'm not even sure if they exist in black and white yet."

He noted that draft regulations and an impact analysis will be produced after Easter.

Back and forth

The back and forth between the Government leaders on whether or not turf sales will be banned has led to commentary from a number of Government and opposition rural TDs.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal on Thursday, Laois-Offaly TD Barry Cowen said: “There is nothing within the Programme for Government which discussed or decided that there would be a ban on turf sales.”

However, Minister Ryan’s spokesperson refuted the TD’s claim. They said that the Programme for Government includes a commitment to “move towards a nationwide ban on smoky coal” and contended that this can’t take place without also banning commercial turf sales.

Cowen described how in the current coalition Government and mix of parties, there is a “certain amount of compromises” but warned that the ban on turf sales “won’t be that”.

The Fianna Fáil TD said that the Green Party has its “own agenda” and said: “I refute that we don’t have the same credentials on climate change. I won’t let them tell me that.”

He said burning turf is a “diminishing practice” and “not as common as it was” but that “turbary rights have to be accommodated”.

Elsewhere on Thursday, Independent TD Carol Nolan, who also represents Laois-Offaly, said: “The people of rural Ireland who are deeply opposed to this ban deserve better than to have the issue subjected to petty squabbling among Government parties.

“They deserve a clear and decisive rejection, not in a few weeks, not after a ‘pause’, but today.”

Read more

