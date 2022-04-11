Minister for Environment and Climate Action Eamon Ryan plans to ban the sale and distribution of turf from 1 September 2022.

The regulations proposed by the Green Party leader would allow those with rights to harvest sod peat to use the fuel to burn in their own fires but it would prohibit them from selling or even giving this turf to family, friends or neighbours, outside of their own dwelling.

Minister Ryan said this approach will facilitate those with turbary rights to continue to cut and burn sod peat for their own domestic purposes, while also reducing the use of sod peat in urban areas.

The move by the climate minister was announced in a response to a parliamentary question from Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin. The Kerry politician asked Minister Ryan if individuals can continue to cut and sell turf after September 2022.

Pollutants

Responding to Griffin and explaining the basis for the new regulations on solid fuels due to take effect from 1 September next, Minister Ryan said “each year, some 1,300 people die prematurely in Ireland due to air pollution from solid fuel burning”.

“It is estimated that there are over 16,200 life years lost, while many people also experience a poor quality of life due to the associated short-term and long-term health impacts of this form of pollution.

“The National Peatlands Strategy acknowledges the tradition of burning peat in Ireland, but also recognises that the associated emissions to the air contain a range of pollutants. Research undertaken by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also demonstrates that the contribution of peat to air pollution levels is significant,” he said.

Outrage

A number of rural Government and opposition TDs are understood to be outraged by the proposals with Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice already warning he will bring a Dáil motion in a fortnight demanding a halt to the planned regulations.

Such a motion, and Dáil vote, would likely lead to unease within Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, whose rural TDs could use the opportunity to reject the latest proposals of their government partner, the Green Party.

