Prices for bull weanlings have jumped by €30/head to €50/head this week on the back of demand for 5,000 Irish weanlings for the Turkish market.
Weanlings being bought for the market are averaging 350kg, with €3/kg and above being paid in recent days. Two exporters are currently buying to fill contracts, which has added some competition to the trade. Over 600 bull weanlings went through the Carrigallen Mart ring in Co Leitrim last Saturday, with the trade described as very hot with exporters snapping up cattle.
