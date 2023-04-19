While the traditional route to Turkey has been by boat, a high number of Irish weanlings are now travelling by land on roll on roll off lorries across Europe to reach Turkey

Weanling prices continue to hit new highs at sales around the country as international export demand exceeds Irish supply.

Mart managers are reporting that the good trade has meant autumn-born calves are being sold earlier than usual, with farmers keen to cash in on the good trade.

Irish exporters currently working on filling Turkish contracts for Irish weanlings have been very active in recent weeks, with a number of new players in the market.

The fact that Irish weanlings can be exported over land via eastern Europe to Turkey has opened up the market to more buyers as smaller loads can be bought and paid for at a time.

So far in 2023, 1,746 Irish weanling have been shipped direct to Turkey, with a further 1,854 weanlings exported to Bulgaria, 994 weanlings exported to Hungary and 565 weanlings exported to Slovakia all making their way to Turkey after quarantine in the specific country is completed.

Big money

Some Irish exporters have been paying big money for Irish weanlings suitable for export with over €3.50/kg being paid in some instances.

Other exporters are working with a lower quality animal that will finish into and O+ or R- and these are being bought at less money. Italy has also seen a 5% increase in Irish weanling imports with 2,156 weanlings exported to Italy so far in 2023.

The Spanish market is strong with exports to Spain up 20% in 2023 to 1,238 weanlings. Overall, 2023 weanling exports are up 34% on the same period in 2022.

The United States Department of Agriculture is predicting that Turkey will double its cattle imports in 2023 to 280,000 head.

Most of this stock will be store cattle and weanlings for further feeding in Turkey. The Turkish beef price is currently the equivalent of €7.50/kg, with Turkish finishers getting paid close to €4,000/head for bulls killing out at over 500kg.

Tight supplies of beef cattle and a high beef price have meant Turkish farmers have been culling cows to cash in on the high prices.

Knock-on impact

This has had a knock-on impact on the number of cattle available for slaughter and has forced the Turkish government to issue contracts for the importation of slaughter-fit cattle.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands at least one Irish export company was approached to supply slaughter-fit bulls but there have been reservations about filling a load of slaughter-fit cattle from Ireland given the tightness in supplies of finished cattle in Ireland. Turkey is currently sourcing slaughter-fit cattle from Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and France. Supplies of weanlings suitable for export are also tight around Europe, with Spain and France, once options for sourcing weanlings, now tight in supplies.

Turkey had been importing weanlings from South America in recent years but, such is the demand for finishing cattle in South America at the moment to fulfil Chinese demand, that the availability of South American weanlings has been restricted in recent months.

While there is concern around the stability of the Turkish Lira, Irish exporters remain confident the increased demand is here to stay for much of 2023.