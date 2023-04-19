Arrabawn’s annual report for 2022 showed the Tipperary co-operative society has much in common with those dairy processors that have already reported this month, while it also managed to surprise on some metrics.

Turnover soared to €505m, with profit more than doubling to €9.6m in what chair Edward Carr called a “record-breaking year on many fronts”.

Arrabawn has managed to buck the trend seen in other processors where turnover and profit have risen on little or no change in milk volumes.

Arrabawn grew its milk intake by an impressive 6.4% to 530m litres. This growth is in line with the society’s growth since the end of quotas in 2015.

The average price paid for that milk was 60.57c/l.

During the year, the decision was made to sell the co-op’s branded liquid milk business, with the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) informed in February of this year that a deal for the disposal had been reached with Aurivo.

The CCPC investigation into that deal has not yet completed, and the board of Arrabawn says it is not in a position to make a financial estimate for the deal. The site at Kilconnell, Tuam, Co Galway, was not part of the deal, with Carr saying the board is exploring alternative uses for the site “with a view to reaching a satisfactory outcome.”

The society continues its capital investment programme in Nenagh and a decision was made to install a new pellet line in the Dan O’Connor Feeds operation.

Average salary

The number of people employed in production and administration remained virtually unchanged at 370, with the average salary rising more than €2,000 during the year to €44,734.

Despite all the difficulties faced in a highly volatile 2022, Carr said the biggest challenge the industry is facing is “our environmental targets.”

CEO Conor Ryan said the co-op “put considerable effort in promoting sustainability at farm level.”