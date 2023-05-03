Strathroy collects over 200m litres of milk from farms on both sides of the Irish border.

In their latest accounts for the year ending 31 July 2022, Omagh-based liquid milk processor, Strathroy Dairy Limited reported a 25% increase in turnover to a total of £118.7m.

Wafer-thin margins

The Cunningham family owned business, which employs 154 people, continues to work on wafer-thin margins in NI, with operating profit for the year at £662,781, which is a profit margin of 0.56%, up slightly on the 0.32% from the previous year.

Other dairy companies tend to work on margins between 1.5% and 3%.

At year end, the company had net assets of £8.67m, up from £8.14m in the previous accounts.

Strathroy collects over 200m litres of milk from farms on both sides of the Irish border, with the Cunningham family also owning Strathroy Dairy (ROI), an unlimited company operating out of Dublin and for which no accounts are publicly available.

The accounts published for the NI based company are only a snapshot of the overall profitability of the entire Strathroy business.

Read more

Record sales and profit at Lakeland Dairies