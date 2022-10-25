The AXA National Dairy Show 2022 supreme champion with Mike Murphy, AIB; Tommy Carthy, AXA Insurance; Christy Doherty, AXA Insurance; judge, David Jones; honourable mention, Bawnmore Unix Jeanette 2; handler Brendan Greenan; reserve champion, Coolroehouse Real Seal Sooty exhibited and led by Paul Murphy; champion Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181; handler Gary Jones; Kate Jones; Will Jones; Rachel Martin, Irish Examiner; and Denis Kiely, NDS chair. \ Maria Kelly

The National Dairy Show returned for its 40th anniversary event last Saturday at Green Glens Arena, Millstreet, Co Cork, after a long two-year break due to Covid- 19.

The two-day event kicked off on Friday night with a number of Young Member Association (YMA) showmanship league classes and a selection of novice handling classes aimed at first-time exhibitors taking place.

These classes were judged by Dermot McCarthy from Co Limerick who was himself a well-established young member champion.

Saturday’s main events kicked off with judge David Jones from the Wiltor Holsteins herd in southeast Wales officiating on the day.

With almost 25 classes and a variety of championships up for grabs, it was certain that Jones was not facing an easy task.

The first class of the day was open to heifers born between 1 December 2021 and 31 January 2022. This class boasted 28 top-quality entries and was split into two classes based on age, given the size of the class.

AXA National Dairy Show 2022, Jersey championship: judge David Jones; honourable mention, Moorshill Veronica Chrome; handler Connor Ahern; reserve champion Euro Joel Prance; handler Emer Curtin; champion Ballyealan Tequila Louise; handler Emma McNamara; Tom Lynch; Connor Lynch; and sponsor, Steven Lyons, Univet. \ Maria Kelly

Group of three females owned by an exhibitor: judge David Jones with winning group of three from Hallow Holsteins; handlers Andrea Rafferty, Will Jones and Gary Jones; Kate Jones; and sponsor, Diarmuid O’Riordan, Dairygold. \ Maria Kelly

The first class was won by LB Jasmine for Ballywater Farms. Second in this class went to Bawnmore Lambda Lasenza for John and Bryan O’Connor.

The second part of this class was won by Boroside Jordy Red Twizzle Red, for George Masterson and in second place was Cedarmore Handsome Pocahontas for Padraic Greenan.

In the class for heifers born between 1 October and 31 November 2021, it was Eedy Sidekick Fame for Leslie Draper that took the top spot. In second place was Ardarostig Batman Vixan for Sean Murphy.

Next up were heifers born between 1 July and 30 September 2021 with top honours going to Anthony Kelly with Grangecon Batman Jenn. In second place was Paul Hannan with Lisnalty Apps Ellymae.

In the class for heifers born from 1 January to 30 June 2021 it was Jones Haniko J Lo who stood at the top of the line for Philip and Linda Jones. In second place was Cherryblosson Unix Sue Imp for Liam and Sandra Murphy.

Christopher Doherty, AXA; Laurence Feeney, IHFA CEO; judge David Jones; supreme champion Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181; handler Gary Jones; Kate Jones; Will Jones; Richard Whelan, IHFA president; Rachel Martin, Irish Examiner; and Denis Kiely, NDS chair. \ Maria Kelly

Judge David Jones with premier breeders, Robert Helen, Sylvia Helen, Jason Helen and Laura Cornthwaite with sponsor, Mervyn Harvey (Herdwatch). \ Maria Kelly

Euro Doorman Roxy from the herd of Daniel and Emer Curtin took the top spot in the class open to heifers born between 1 July and 31 December 2020. She was followed by Kelboy Pledge ET for Joe Boyce in second place.

The confined heifer in milk class was won by Jones and Knowlesmere Holsteins with Knowlesmere Jones Unix Victoir, with second place going to Lissaniskey K Doc Peach for Jeremiah Murphy.

Judge David Jones with premier exhibitor winners, Jane Hannan, Claire Hannan and Bill Hannan with sponsor, Mervyn Harvey (Herdwatch). \ Maria Kelly

The class open to two-year-old heifers in milk born on or after 1 March 2020 was won by Philip Jones with Hallow Octain Twizzle ET with Tubbertoby Unix Minutemaid ET for Paul Flannagan in second.

For the junior cow or heifer in milk born between 1 September 2019 and 28 February 2020, it was Laurelmore Silred Sally from the herd of John Barrett and sons that took the top spot. Second in this class was Dellview Sapphire Angel for Gordon Kingston.

The intermediate Holstein championship was won by Knowelsmere Jones Unix Victoir. Reserve champion went to Hallow Octain Twizzle ET and the honourable mention award in this section went to Laurelmore Silred Sally.

First and second in the Jersey heifer in milk class was won by Patrick Ahern with Moorshill Veronca Chrome in first and Moorshill Daiseybell B in second.

The confined cow in milk class was won by Coolroehouse Real Seal Sooty for Paul Murphy, with second place going to Lissaniskey McDougal T Unity for Jeremiah Murphy.

The jersey cow in milk class was won by Ballyealan Tequilla Louise for Tom Lynch. Second place in this class was awarded to Euro Joel Prance EX91 for Daniel and Emer Curtain.

The overall Jersey championship was won by Ballyealan Tequilla Louise, with reserve champion going to Daniel and Emer Curtain with Euro Joel Prance EX91 and the honourable mention going to Moorshill Veronca Chrome.

Holstein cows

The Holstein cows were next into the ring with Cradenhill Eliza Imp taking the top spot for Richard Kingston. Second in this class was awarded to Peak Kingdoc Lustre for L&S Murphy and S&M McLoughlin.

The four-year-old cow-in-milk class was won by Bawnmore Unix Jeanette 2 ET for Bryan and John O’Connor with second place going to Hallow Impression Nicol for Philip Jones.

The five-year-old cow-in-milk class was won by Laurelelm Slick Brilliant from the herd of Rickey Barrett with Lissaniskey McDougal T Untiy for Jeremiah Murphy.

The mature cow in milk was secured by Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181 for Philip Jones with second place going to Milliedale Dusk Rhapsody for Donal Neville.

In the production class, which was judged on conformation and confined to cows having produced over 3,000kg lifetime combined fat and protein, it was Ballyboy Sid Carmen 1039 from the herd of James Sinnott who impressed the judge and following closely in second in this class was Laurelelm Jever Sassy 3 for Rickey Barrett.

The champion group of three females owned by the one exhibitor was won by Philip and Linda Jones with second prize going to Bryan and John O’Connor.

Finally, in the main event of the day, the 2022 National Dairy Show supreme championship, which drew the attention of everyone in attendance, was awarded to Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181 for Philip Jones. The reserve supreme champion went to Bawnmore Unix Jeanette 2 ET for Bryan and John O’Connor who also won a special award on the day for the best udder.

Judge David Jones said: “What a fantastic day this was. The end lineup was absolutely tremendous and the quality of the females on display was just outstanding. It was an honour to be invited here to judge such a prestigious event and I was very pleased with my final lineup.”