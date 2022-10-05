The site of the gorse in in Lackan, Co Wicklow, after the burning incident in April 2021.

Two Co Wicklow landowners have been handed fines of €1,000 apiece after a case involving the out-of-season burning of vegetation was taken before Naas District Court on Monday.

The conviction involved the burning of living vegetation during the closed season for burning on and a National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) ranger gave evidence at the hearing.

The NPWS ranger had been altered to an incident on 17 April 2021 in Lacken, Co Wicklow, where members of the public reported that scrub and trees were being burned.

The ranger spoke with the landowners concerned who were aware of the fire but allegedly denied any wrongdoing.

“It was unbelievable that as landowners the defendants would think that burning living vegetation was appropriate and that they wouldn’t know of the restrictions,” said the presiding Judge Desmond Zaidan.

Kenneth Balfe and Pamela Balfe of Gap Road, Lacken, Co Wicklow, both pleaded guilty to the offence and fines of €1,000 were imposed on both.

“I welcome this latest prosecution under the Wildlife Act and would like to remind people that wildlife crime is a serious offence,” commented Minister of State at the Department of Housing Malcolm Noonan.

“The National Parks and Wildlife Service has never been more focused, or more effective, on tackling wildlife crime.

“It has successfully closed 25 prosecutions to date in 2022, and is currently progressing a further 44,” Minister Noonan said.

