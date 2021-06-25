Silage wrap and farm machinery were the target of thieves and fraudsters in Co Cavan. / Philip Doyle

Gardaí in Co Cavan arrested two people, a man and a woman, in relation to alleged fraud offences and suspected theft of farm equipment.

The alleged fraudulent activitity relates to the purchase of silage wrap from agri supply stores using credit cards.

"Substantial purchases have been made over the phone with stolen or cloned credit card details," an Garda Síochána warned in a social media post warning the public of the suspected fraud.

The arrests took place on Wednesday 23 June 2021 when a man and woman aged in their 40s were taken to Cavan Garda Station and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"The two have since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions," a Garda spokesperson has said.

Investigations are ongoing.