The two storey house is in need of full refurbishment.

Two individuals drove the bidding from start to finish for a 46ac farm at Knockdromagh, Myshall, Co Carlow, when it was auctioned in recent days – on the land – by Jordan Auctioneers. None of the other 20 people at the auction got involved in the bidding.

Bidding on the land opened at €400,000 and continued up to €600,000, at which stage the property went on the market. The same two bidders continued to raise the price until it reached €830,000 and the hammer fell.

The selling price was equal to just over €18,000/ac. The buyer has equine business interests.

The property is located near Garryhill and is close to Bagenalstown, Fenagh and Borris. It includes a house in need of substantial upgrade and an extensive farmyard. The sheds include two three-bay haysheds, a four-bay hayshed with a lean-to and five boxes, another barn with five boxes and a cattle pen and crush.

The land, all in grass, was described as top quality with no waste.

"This was a really lovely holding and we knew from the outset it would command a premium," auctioneer Paddy Jordan said after the sale.