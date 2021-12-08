There have four outbreaks of avian influenza in commercial poultry units in the Republic of Ireland so far this winter.

Avian influenza has been found in two different poultry flocks in NI over the past week.

Control measures were put in place on a commercial duck unit near Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, after an outbreak of the disease was suspected last Thursday.

Around 27,000 breeding stock were culled on the site which is owned by Silverhill Duck, part of the Fane Valley group of companies.

The following day, a second suspected outbreak was reported on a small backyard flock near Broughshane, Co Antrim, with 30 birds subsequently culled as part of measures to prevent the spread of the disease.

On Tuesday, the Department announced that laboratory testing confirmed the H5N1 strain of the virus was present in both flocks.

There have been four outbreaks in commercial poultry units in the Republic of Ireland, with the latest being in a turkey flock near Butlersbridge, Co Cavan.

The disease has also been confirmed in wild birds in NI and it led to the temporary closure of a park in Belfast on Wednesday after 16 dead birds were removed.

“All the evidence shows that the weight of infection in the environment is really quite high,” said DAERA chief vet Robert Huey.

Speaking at an online event, Huey said that a widespread outbreak of bird flu could have a “severe economic effect” on the NI poultry industry. However, it could also put pressure on public finances by way of compensation payments.

“Avian influenza is here. It is about a fortnight earlier than last year. We are concerned about the health, welfare and safety of our national flock in NI,” said Huey.