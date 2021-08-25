Pictured left is the male and overall champion from Michael Lynch, with the female and reserve overall champion from Brian Mathews on the right. Also pictured on left is society chair Paul McCartney and centre is judge TJ Gormley.

The Beltex Sheep Society hosted its premier sale last Friday in Tullamore, with strong trade from the get go.

The pre-sale show was officiated by TJ Gormley, who found his overall champion in the ram lamb Castlemeadow Frankel.

Bred by the well-known Michael Lynch, Frankel is a son of the renowned Hackney Corker.

Securing the well-bodied sheep at one of the day’s top prices of €2,050 were Francis Lyons, Colm Lyons and Jimmy Killiea from Co Galway.

Securing the female and reserve overall champion was Quarrymount Faith.

This shearling ewe was sired by Royalflush Caesar and bred by local breeder Brian Mathews.

Securing the female champion at €800 was Michael McGrath for his Edmondtown flock in Mullingar.

Topping the sale was Cloneycavan George Washington. This Tercrosset Blaze-sired ram lamb exhibited by Stephanie and Hugh O’Connor sold for €2,060 to Joseph Kennedy.

The O’Connors also received €940 for Cloneycavan Gorgeous George by their new stock ram Artnagullion Ed.

Other rams from the Cloneycavan flock sold for €720, €740 and €580, resulting in a pen average of just over €1,000 for their five lambs forwarded.

Next in the money were Sean and Paul McCartney, who received the third-top price of €980 for their shearling ram Beetles Firman.

This third-prizewinner topped the McCartneys’ shearlings, with five selling to average just over €800.

Two exhibitors received €820. First up was David Pearson’s first-prizewinner in the Sheep Ireland Lamb Plus class, Benji Gretal. Matching the money was Branraduff Granite from Thomas and James Clarke.

Overall, shearling rams settled at an average of €650, while ram lambs were at €550, with clearance rates for both exceeding 80%.

In the female section, the top price was €920 for Ballinakill Felicia.

This shearling was brought out by Tipperary-based John and Dudley Maher and is a daughter of the prolific Boherawillin Bascule.

The Mahers also received €740 for Ballinakill Fabiola, this one by Carrigans Lower Denzel.

Shearling ewes had a strong average sale price of €615, with 75% of those forward finding new homes. Ewe lambs had a slightly higher clearance at 80%, but average price dropped back to €350.