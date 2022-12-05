Two candidates are in the running to be come president of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers' Association (ICSA) following the conclusion of the formal nomination process.

The candidates are the current president Dermot Kelleher and Seán McNamara.

Kelleher is a suckler farmer from Inchigeela in west Cork.

Dermot Kelleher

He is the current national president of the ICSA and is aiming to continue his tenure for another two years.

He previously served as chair of the ICSA’s suckler committee and as ICSA Munster vice-president.

Seán McNamara is a sheep, beef and suckler farmer from Lismacaffrey, Co Westmeath.

Seán McNamara

He currently holds the position of ICSA sheep chair, a position he has held for four years.

Election

The election will take place in the Midlands Park Hotel in Portlaoise on the evening of Wednesday 14 December starting at 7pm.

Each candidate will make a presentation to the association’s national executive, which will be followed by a question and answers session with the candidates.

The vote will follow, with a result expected at 9pm.