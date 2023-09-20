IFA president Tim Cullinan addressing farmers at the protest outside the Fianna Fail Think-in at Horse and Jockey in Tipperary last week.

Two candidates have been nominated to run for the presidency of the IFA.

Francie Gorman from Laois and Martin Stapleton from Limerick received the required number of nominations.

IFA deputy president Brian Rushe, who is acting national returning officer, confirmed that two nominations had been received.

Nominations

Francie Gorman has been nominated by Laois IFA and the following county chairs: Maurice Brady (Cavan), Jim Mulhall (Kilkenny), Pat Walsh (Offaly), Stephen Canavan (Galway) and Baden Powell (Tipperary north).

Martin Stapleton has been nominated by Limerick IFA and the following county chairs: Thomas Byrne (Wicklow), Conor O’Leary (Cork Central), Pat Leonard (Roscommon), Donal O’Donovan (Cork west) and John Carroll (Louth).

Deputy president

Two candidates will contest the deputy presidency of the IFA: Alice Doyle from Wexford and Pat Murphy from Galway.

Alice Doyle has been nominated by Wexford IFA and the following county chairs: Jim Mulhall (Kilkenny), Conor O’Leary (Cork central), Baden Powell (Tipperary north), Joe Sweeney (Donegal), Dermot Ward (Meath).

Pat Murphy has been nominated by Galway IFA and the following county chairs: Patrick Walsh (Offaly), Donal O’Donovan (Cork west), Thomas Lane (Clare), Patrick McCormack (Monaghan) and Pat Leonard (Roscommon).

Regional chairs

Three regional chairs are up for re-election. They are Connacht, Munster and South Leinster. Each candidate has been nominated by their own county executive.

James Gallagher from Leitrim and Brendan Golden from Mayo will run for regional chair in Connacht.

Mark Connors from Waterford, Francis Foley from Kerry and Conor O’Leary from Cork Central have been nominated to run for Munster regional chair.

Tom Byrne from Wicklow, Pat Farrell from Kildare and Paul O’Brien from Kilkenny will contest the South Leinster regional chair position.