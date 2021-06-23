Two cases of Infectious laryngotracheitis (ILT) were identified in Co Monaghan on 31 May and 3 June, the Department of Agriculture has confirmed.

It understood that the cases were confirmed in two separate but “related” flocks.

ILT causes laboured breathing, gasping and coughing in infected birds. It has a typical mortality rate of 10% to 20%, although it can be as high as 70% in some cases.

There is no legislative requirement that the flocks require culling.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs have confirmed 19 cases of ILT in Northern Ireland poultry flocks between 4 May and 15 June.

A spokesperson for the Department in the Republic of Ireland said: “The Department does not have information as to the outcome of investigations into the source of the outbreaks in Northern Ireland.

“Outbreaks there predated those in Monaghan.”