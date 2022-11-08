The conference will take place in the Clontarf Castle Hotel

The Ireland Biomethane Conference is set to take place on 9 and 10 November in Dublin and will be an important event for information for anyone interested in anaerobic digestion (AD).

In recent months, the Irish Government has set an ambitious target for indigenous AD biomethane production of 5.7TWh by 2030. This will require the development of around 200 AD plants by the end of the decade.

The agricultural sector is set to play a key role in the development of this industry, which will play an important role in meeting the sector's emissions reduction targets.

The conference will take place in the Clontarf Castle Hotel and will see speakers from the European Commission, Irish Government and State agencies, as well as other EU member states who are leading in AD biomethane to discuss all aspects of the sector.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is also set to address the conference.

Tickets for the event and the full programme line up can be found here.