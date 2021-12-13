Two members of the north Wexford regional advisory committee of Glanbia have resigned in protest ahead of a vote on the proposed Glanbia deal later this week. / Donal O' Leary

Three more members of a Glanbia regional committee have resigned from their roles over the proposed Glanbia deal.

Vincent Gahan, Nicholas Darcy and Pádraig Doyle, who are on the North Wexford/East Wickloow regional advisory committee of Glanbia, resigned from their positions in protest due to how the buy-out proposals are being handled.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands the the three committee members are unhappy with how Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia plc are dealing with the proposal that Glanbia Co-op should buy the plc's 40% shareholding in Glanbia Ireland.

Vote

These latest resignations come four days before Glanbia's special general meeting (SGM), when Glanbia members will vote on the deal.

Glanbia members have until Tuesday 14 December to register before the vote on Friday.

North Wexford/East Wicklow is one of eleven regional committees, and has 21 members. The three resignations come from the chairman's own regional committee.

Resignations

Last week, a Glanbia council member and West Waterford regional committee member also tendered his resignation.

Anthony Murphy was said to be unhappy with governance issues within the organisation ahead of the proposed deal.

IFA meeting

On Monday night, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) will host a farmer information meeting about the deal.

Glanbia Co-op CEO Jim Bergin and chief agribusiness growth officer Seán Molloy will address the meeting.

IFA dairy chair Stephen Arthur said the meeting on Monday will give suppliers the opportunity to get clarity on any outstanding questions they may have in advance of the vote on Friday.

Farmers can sign up to the meeting here.