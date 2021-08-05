Two valuable farms sold before getting to auction in recent days.

It’s an indicator of the good demand there is at present for quality farms.

One was in Co Kilkenny, the other in Co Cavan.

Kilkenny farm

The 62ac residential farm at Ballydonnell, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, is located adjacent to Mount Juliet and Ballylinch Stud.

The property was due to be auctioned on Friday 30 July at 3pm at Ballycomey House, Castlecomer, which is the premises of auctioneer Joe Coogan.

A large number of farmers and other individuals from Kilkenny and adjoining counties viewed the farm in recent weeks.

62.5ac at Ballydonnel, Castlecomer. A dairy farm for auction on 30 July 2021.

But instead, Joe went into active negotiations on Thursday 29 July and late that evening, the sale was agreed and contracts were signed.

The farm had an original guide price in the region of €1.1m but, according to Joe, the final sale price was way over this.

It was bought by a solicitor acting on behalf of a purchaser who is based in Dublin.

Joe Coogan told the Irish Farmers Journal that the farmland property market is very buoyant and similar to the market seen in 2006 and 2007.

This is the first time since those years that he has sold a farm of this value prior to auction.

Cavan farm

The other farm was the well-known 133ac Cross House, located 4.3km outside Ballyconnell at Crossmakellegher.

This fine farm is made up of a two-storey house and yard on 99ac, plus two other blocks of land nearby.

There are a large number of sheds in the yard, all in good working condition.

The property was sold by auctioneer James Spring of REA Peter Donohoe, based in Ballyconnell.

Again, negotiations got under way before the auction date of 28 July and a deal was closed, with the farm sold in one lot.

The guide price on this farm was €1.75m or €13,150/ac. We understand that the sale price was well over €15,000/ac, which is a strong price for this region. The buyers are reported to be a local farming family.