The count for the IFA election will take place on 19 December. Philip Doyle

The presidency of the IFA seems certain to be a two-horse race for only the second time since 1997. Nominations close next Tuesday, 12 September. Candidates must be nominated by their own county executive and by five other county chairs.

Francie Gorman, the current south Leinster regional chair, is being nominated by the Laois county executive and the county chairs from Cavan, Galway, Kilkenny, Offaly and north Tipperary. Martin Stapleton, the current national treasurer, is being nominated by the Limerick executive and the county chairs from Cork central, Cork west, Louth, Roscommon and Wicklow.

In the deputy presidential race, the two candidates to have emerged are Alice Doyle from Wexford, the current farm family committee chair, and Pat Murphy from Galway, the current Connacht regional chair. Murphy is being nominated by the Galway executive and the county chairs from Clare, Cork west, Monaghan, Offaly and Roscommon.

Doyle has been nominated by the Wexford executive, and by Cork central, Donegal, Kilkenny, Meath and Tipperary north.

There will be no less than 18 head-to-head hustings involving candidates in both contests. These will start in early October, with the first meeting understood to be taking place in Cork.

Voting will take place in late November, with votes being counted in mid-December.