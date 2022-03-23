38% of the sheep farmers surveyed say they would most prefer a fertiliser subsidy from the minister.

Some 42%, or 727 of the 1,730 farmers surveyed, called for a fertiliser cost subsidy to be introduced by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

The measure was the top choice when respondents were asked for their view on what the minister should do to support farmers to mitigate the current challenges facing the sector.

Other measures suggested included a farm output price subsidy and a per-hectare subsidy.

Thirty-three percent and 25% of the farmers surveyed, respectively, selected these two options.

However, the call for Government to mitigate rising fertiliser costs was not the same across all farm sectors.

Tillage farmers most frequently selected the option for a per hectare subsidy from the minister when compared to other farm sectors

More dairy farmers, at 47%, chose fertiliser cost supports as their top ask of the minister while 38% of sheep farmers saw this as their top priority.

Of those seeking an output price subsidy from the minister, beef (35%) and sheep (34%) farmers placed this as their first ask.

A lower number of dairy farmers (27%) said they would prefer Minister McConalogue to subsidise milk prices.

Challenges

Some 32% of those who responded to the survey thought it would be the most impactful in mitigating the challenges facing crop producers, while the measure was less favourable for beef (22%), dairy (26%) and sheep (28%) farmers.