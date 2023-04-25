Both Inishowen Co-operative Society and Inishowen Development Partnership are holding energy events this week.

Farmers around Inishowen, Co Donegal, are being invited to attend two energy events this week to learn about the opportunities in renewables.

Inishowen Co-operative Society will hold an information meeting on renewable energy on farms on Wednesday 26 April at 8pm. The event will take place in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Buncranna, and is free to attend.

Topics covered on the night include anaerobic digestion, wind energy and solar PV, with speakers including Martin McCole of Efficient Renewables and Stephen Robb of the Irish Farmers Journal.

Inishowen Co-op

Inishowen SEC strategic plan launch

On Thursday 27 April, the public is invited to launch of the Inishowen Sustainable Energy Community’s (ISEC) strategic plan at the Ballyliffin Lodge Hotel, Ballyliffin, at 7pm.

Described as a "game changer" for the peninsula, the action plan has been developed with the aim of creating a decarbonised, more sustainable Inishowen.

The plan is the result of extensive work by the committee, led by Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP), and appointed consultants led by ConsortiaCo over the past year.

The strategic plan outlines the potential for the development of renewable energy alternatives for the region, a just transition for all members of the community and the establishment of a multi-stakeholder cooperative.

Inishowen SEC Strategic Plan

Fundamental differences

Paul McGonigle, who is a team lead with IDP and a member of Inishowen SEC, said he believes this strategic plan could make "fundamental differences to Inishowen, its people, economy and its sustainability".

Paul explains that part of the plan includes developing renewable energy alternatives in the region, providing a just transition for all members of the community.

For example, grid access has been approved for four separate 100% community-owned energy projects, which now move on to second stage feasibility.

“These projects have the potential to produce almost 20MW of green electricity capable of powering approximately 16,000 homes and are just a fraction of the potential,” he said.

“The agri-sector and our farmers will play a significant role in reshaping the energy future of the region also,” added Paul.

The launch event will provide an opportunity for the public to view the plan, hear from consultants and learn more about ISEC and its members.