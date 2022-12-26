A tractor was taken from farmland in the Ballygurteen area of Paulstown, Co Kilkenny. \ Philip Doyle

Gardaí are investigating the theft and crashing of a tractor as one of a series of incidents in Co Kilkenny on Christmas night which resulted in two arrests.

Around 8pm on 25 December, Gardaí were notified that a tractor had been taken from farmland in the Ballygurteen area of Paulstown, Co Kilkenny.

Not long after, the tractor was involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision.

In a second separate incident in the same Ballygurteen area, a man aged in his 50s suffered head injuries when he was assaulted by a number of individuals following the attempted unauthorised taking of a car.

The man was taken to St Lukes Hospital Kilkenny for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

In a third separate incident in the Ballygurteen area, a man was discovered in an unconscious state with head injuries. The man, aged in his 60s, was taken to St Lukes Hospital where his injuries are described as serious.

Two men, both aged in their early 30s, have been arrested in relation to these incidents and are currently detained at Thomastown and Kilkenny Garda Stations under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information that can assist with their investigation to come forward.

Any road users who were in the Ballygurteen/Paulstown area of Kilkenny between 8pm and 11pm on 25 December 2022, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station