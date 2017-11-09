Sign in to your account
Two new appointments at Yara Ireland

By on
Yara Ireland’s approach of recruiting local talent continues with two new additions to its area manager team.
Yara Ireland’s approach of recruiting local talent continues with two new additions to its area manager team.

Andrew Morrison joins Yara as a FACTS qualified area manager for Northern Ireland, after a career as a ruminant nutrition adviser for United Feeds and as a sales specialist at TIMAC Agro.

Originally from north Antrim, Andrew comes from a farming background – he enjoys lending a helping hand with his father’s flock of 550 sheep.

He lives on his grandparents’ farm outside Ballymoney with his Australian Kelpie sheepdog Jessie.

In addition, Chloe Kyle will be joining the Yara Ireland team as trainee area manager.

Originally from Ballymena, Chloe has been involved in farming from an early age, and still spends time on the home suckler farm back in Co Tyrone.

After completing her agriculture degree from Queen’s University Belfast, Chloe spent some time in New Zealand working on dairy farms and in the fertiliser industry.

Previous roles have included technical consultant for Grassland Agro, and as health and nutritional adviser for Holland & Barrett.

In their new roles, Andrew and Chloe will work closely with merchants to support and enhance the business profile.

Yara’s Irish business manager Nicholas Morrison said: “We are delighted that both Andrew and Chloe have joined the Yara commercial team in Ireland.

“Their previous advisory and commercial roles will greatly contribute to Yara UK Ltd, in Northern Ireland, and will support our farming business.”

