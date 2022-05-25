Pig prices have remained at €1.74/kg over the past week, with the cost of production now exceeding €2.25/kg.

A commitment has been secured from Tesco and Musgraves to increase the prices of pork and bacon products and co-operate with suppliers to pass these increases back to farmers, the IFA has claimed.

IFA pig chair Roy Gallie said the IFA was engaged in “ongoing negotiations” with the country’s other main retailers and secondary processors.

Gallie maintained that further commitments were expected to result from these talks and that the association aimed to secure an increase in pig prices from €1.74/kg to €2.00/kg by June.

However, pig farmers have warned that they are facing mounting losses and that the industry is close to collapse at farm level unless prices improve.