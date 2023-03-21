Between sunny spells and snow, there was two seasons in a week on the farm.

Field work is at a standstill on Gareth Culligan's farm outside Stabannon, Co Louth. However, there was a good spell of weather before this, which allowed Gareth to get on top of fertiliser and spraying.

33% of Gareth's spring beans were sown before conditions deteriorated, and he is waiting for ground conditions to improve before he heads back out with the drill.

Winter wheat in Gareth's farm. This crop is after winter oats. Chopped straw was left on the crop, and it has received 20 units of N and humic acids to-date.