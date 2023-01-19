A Garda investigation has recovered two other tractors stolen from the UK and located in the Cavan area over the past week.

An Garda Síochána’s stolen motor vehicle investigation unit has confirmed the recovery of two stolen tractors in the Cavan area in the past week.

They were a John Deere 6930 tractor, which had been taken from a farm in Peterborough, England, and a John Deere 6320 tractor, stolen from south Wales.

Investigations are still ongoing into the theft of these tractors.