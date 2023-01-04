Over 40% of farmers surveyed in Connacht said they were considering forestry incentives. \ Claire Nash

Some 65% of farmers surveyed said they will not consider the new forestry scheme incentives, which will offer as much as €1,000/ha this year.

Dairy farmers had the least interest in the Government’s new forestry programme, with just 28% stating they would consider the incentives this year.

Meanwhile, sheep and beef farmers were the most likely to be looking at tree planting at 42% and 37% respectively.

Farmer interest in forestry was also highest in Connacht (41%) and Ulster (38%).

