Some 65% of farmers surveyed said they will not consider the new forestry scheme incentives, which will offer as much as €1,000/ha this year.
Dairy farmers had the least interest in the Government’s new forestry programme, with just 28% stating they would consider the incentives this year.
Meanwhile, sheep and beef farmers were the most likely to be looking at tree planting at 42% and 37% respectively.
Farmer interest in forestry was also highest in Connacht (41%) and Ulster (38%).
