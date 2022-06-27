The Tillage Incentive Scheme and Protein-Cereal Mix Crop Scheme are now open for applications, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

Farmers wishing to apply for the schemes can do so either themselves or through their adviser up to 20 July 2022 by logging on to the exceptional aid system on www.agfood.ie.

Letters are now being issued to eligible applicants based on the crops declared on their 2022 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application.

The crops declared on the 2022 BPS application are the basis for entry into these schemes and for any future payments under the schemes. Applicants must apply for the schemes on www.agfood.ie to be eligible for payment.

Budget

A budget of €1.2m has been allocated for the Protein-Cereal Mix Crop Scheme, with the growing of seed mixes containing 50% or more of eligible legumes to receive €150/ha.

Beans, peas and lupins are the protein crops eligible for the legume element of seed mixes, while the eligible cereals announced are

wheat, oats, barley, rye and triticale.

A minimum payment of €300/ha will still be paid for beans, peas and lupins under the Protein Aid Scheme.

Tillage Incentive Scheme

The payment rates are €400/ha for the Tillage Incentive Scheme.

The eligible crops include spring or winter oats, wheat, rye, barley, oilseed rape, maize and sugar or fodder beet.

Mixed cropping is not allowed according to the terms and conditions. However, crops can be under-sown with grass during the growing

season.

When the terms and conditions of this scheme were announced, a large majority of crops had already been planted.

Irish Farmers Journal tillage specialist Siobhán Walsh explains the terms and conditions here and says to be cautious when doing the sums.