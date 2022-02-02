Farming For Nature uses 200 heritage specialists across Ireland to help identify potential ambassadors.

Nominations for the National Farming for Nature Awards are now open with the deadline in just two weeks.

Farming for Nature (FFN) wants to further expand their network of ambassadors in 2022 and is now seeking nominations of farmers who are going that extra mile for nature.

Someone who fits the bill, FFN says is someone who produces great food while maintaining a flourishing farm environment.

Norman Dunne, a 2021 Farming Ambassador described the FFN network as: “Farmers empowering each other with their knowledge of their landscape and their soils and of course their care for nature.”

Becoming a FFN ambassador will allow these farmers to be rewarded for their work and share their stories, so that other farm families might be inspired and so that the wider public can gain a deeper appreciation of the role they play.

Background

Now in its fifth year, FFN has grown to an active network of over 60 ambassadors who are inspiring many other farmers across Ireland to take simple measures to support nature on their land.

The FFN Ambassador Awards are sponsored by Bord Bia’s Origin Green programme and is part of a wider FFN initiative which seeks to frame a more positive, farmer-led narrative around farming and the environment.

Unsung heroes

One of the founders of and volunteers with FFN Dr Brendan Dunford said: “At FFN we are convinced that, with the appropriate, targeted financial and technical support, farmers represent a great resource in tackling our biodiversity and climate crises.

“For the past few years we have connected with so many inspiring farmers from all across Ireland. Seeing and hearing these farmers share their love of nature, of their land and livestock, and knowing that they work day in, day out to make sure nature has a place on their farms is really inspiring.

“These people are our unsung conservation heroes, the real ‘experts’ in farming for nature, and we need to hear more and learn more from them,” he said.

How it works

Describing the FFN Ambassador Awards process, project manager Brigid Barry said: “We use a network of over 200 heritage specialists across Ireland to help us identify potential ambassadors and then shortlisted them based on agreed criteria, before visiting all farms to see and meet them firsthand.”

She added: “We are hoping to hear about farmers who do great things for nature, who farm in a manner that is agriculturally, economically and socially progressive, and who are willing to share their story with others.

Nominations are welcome from across the board from all types of farming systems and land types.

For more information on how to get a farmer nominated and who is applicable, go to www.farmingfornature.ie or contact info@farmingfornature.ie.