Glanbia and farm organisations have welcomed the Supreme Court decision finding in favour of planning approval for Glanbia’s proposed cheese plant.

“We can now bring this project to fruition in conjunction with our partners, Royal A-ware,” said Glanbia Ireland chief executive Jim Bergin.

The plant was due to commence production this March.

“Our team is now focused on getting the plant into production for the 2024 season,” he said.

Glanbia Ireland chair John Murphy said the ruling brings an end to uncertainty for farm families that the delay had caused.

An Taisce

“Noting and respecting” the decision, An Taisce said the verdict stated that the case “raised important and practical issues regarding the development consent process.”

An Taisce “fully acknowledges the difficulties this important case presented for the developers, their investors and, in particular, their suppliers.”

Farmer reaction

The decision of the Supreme Court to give the green light to the Glanbia cheese plant should be respected by everybody, said IFA president Tim Cullinan.

“Every appeal avenue has now been exhausted. It’s clear that our planning system needs significant reform to avoid it being used by some to delay necessary developments.”

ICSMA president Pat McCormack said it’s now time to draw a line under a “long and tortuous process” and begin moving the development forward.

“The decision is a vote of confidence in favour of the long-term sustainability of Irish dairying and our unique grass-based dairy sector’s ability to produce milk in a way that is economically viable and environmentally compatible,” he said.