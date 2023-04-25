Tommy and David Keane pictured with first prizewinner Cuillmore Tyson that sold for the highest sale price of €9,000. \ Shanon Kinahan

What started as a relatively slow sale in the ring in Tullamore at one of the Irish Charolais Cattle Society’s (ICCS) final spring sales of the season last Saturday, when the buyers got into the swing of waving their hands, the sale took off very well.

One of the final lots to enter the ring secured the highest price of €9,000 when the hammer fell for Thomas Keane’s first prizewinner, Cuillmore Tyson.

The Westport, Co Mayo breeder’s bull was one of the youngest in the sale, born in February 2022 and was sired by a national favourite, Pirate out of a Cavelands Fenian dam.

Following on was another favourite of the day, Brocca Seamie ET, from the herd of John Barry Moran from Athlone, Co Westmeath. The December 2021-born bull was sired by Domino out of a Jupiter dam and sold for €7,500 following a flurry of bids that came after he opened in the sales ring at €4,000.

John Barry Moran with Brocca Seamie ET that sold for €7,500. \ Shanon Kinahan

John Anthony O’Grady with the junior champion, Glenree Sam, that sold for €6,200. \ Shaon Kinahan

Christy O'Leary and Jack Cantillon with first prizewinner Droumadesert Timmy that sold for €6,100. \ Shanon Kinahan

Daniel Conway and Kate Daly with the reserve junior champion, Scardaune Top that sold for €6,000. \ Shanon Kinahan

Cathal and Thomas Gormley with their fourth prizewinner, Carrowkeel08 Sergio that sold for €5,800. \ Shanon Kinahan

Kilvilcorris Stetson that sold for €5,600 for Matt Ryan. \ Shanon Kinahan

John O'Connor, James Kenny and Aaron Deegan with first prizewinner, Larahill Stevie ET that sold for €5,600. \ Shanon Kinahan

A brisk walk around the ring saw the junior champion from the pre-sale show, Glenree Sam quickly reach the next highest price of €6,200 after being tapped out as judge Gerard McShane and junior judge Emma Hynes’ junior champion of the day.

The December 2021-born bull was sired by Blelack Digger out of an Elgin Davinci dam and was exhibited by Glenamaddy, Co Galway breeder, John Anthony O’Grady.

A worthwhile journey for Kilcummin, Co Kerry breeders Christy and Elizabeth O’Leary saw January 2021-born Droumadesert Timmy sell for €6,100.

The first prizewinner was sired by Goldstar Othello out of an Enfield Newlook dam and sold to the same home as the top-priced bull, Cuillmore Tyson.

The final bull to hit the €6,000 figure was the reserve junior champion of the day, Scardaune Top from the herd of Oliver and Daniel Conway from Claremorris, Co Mayo. The January 2022-born bull was sired by Roughan Pearse out of a Derryowen Harvey dam and sold for €6,000 on the day.

Kieran Killeen with third prizewinner Bonnavella Shire that sold for €5,500. \ Shanon Kinahan

John Ward's third prizewinner, Colomane Tornedo ET that sold for €5,000. \ Shanon Kinahan

John McDonald with his third prizewinner Tinnegarney Tarzan ET that sold for €5,000. \ Shanon Kinahan

The first of the bulls in the over €5,000 club was September 2021-born Carrowkeel08 Sergio from the herd of Thomas Gormley, Elphin, Co Roscommon.

The fourth prizewinner was sired by Fiston out of a Balthazar dam, boasted a replacement index of €101 and a terminal index of €133 and sold for €5,800.

There were two bulls to secure a sale figure of €5,600, the first of which was first prizewinner, Larahill Stevie ET from the herd of John O’Connor, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The November 2021-born bull was sired by the golden oldie, Jupiter out of a Major dam going back to Hermes.

The second bull to hit this figure was the easiest calving bull in the sale, Kilvilcorris Stetson from the herd of Matt Ryan, Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary. The December 2021-born bull was sired by Pirate out of a Cavelands Fenian dam, the same breeding as the highest-priced bull.

Not far behind was third prizewinner, Bonnavella Shire from the herd of Martin Killeen, Mullagh, Co Clare. The December 2021-born bull was sired by Fiston out of a Thrunton Bonjovi dam and sold for €5,500 boasting a replacement index of €120 and a terminal index of €180, ranking as one of only a few double five-star bulls in the sale.

There were three bulls to hit €5,000 on the day, the first of which was the double five-star Whitepark Tommy. The January 2022-born bull was sired by Cavelands Fenian out of a Fiston dam and had a replacement index of €139 and a terminal index of €168.

Exhibited by Ballinasloe, Co Galway breeder Patrick Hillary, the young bull was also very easy calving at just 3.2%.

Tommy was followed by Bantry, Co Cork breeder John Ward’s Colomane Tornedo ET.

The third prizewinner was born in January 2022 and was sired by Newhouse Bigal out of a Bourgogne dam and boasted the highest replacement index in the sale of €150 with a terminal index of €152.

The final bull to hit this figure was the February 2022-born Tinnegarney Tarzan ET from the herd of John McDonald, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow. The third prizewinner was sired by Domino out of a Loulou dam.

There were 12 bulls to sell to €5,000 or more at one of the society’s final sales of the season with 33 bulls selling to an average price of €4,408.