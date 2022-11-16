Tyson, the world’s second largest meat processor, returned a drop in its operating income for the final quarter of the 2022 financial year to $766m (€736m), or 5.6% compared with a massive $1.9bn (€1.82bn), or 14.9%, in the final quarter of 2021. The final quarter results of 2021 were exceptional and so the 2022 performance is a return to a more normal level.
Overall performance for the 2022 year ending 1 October was a $4.410bn (€4.240bn) operating margin compared with $4.396bn (€4.226bn) the previous year.
SHARING OPTIONS: