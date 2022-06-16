Students in the UCD Agricultural Science Society (AgSoc) have raised €60,000 for Hooves4Hospice and Irish Community Air Ambulance.

UCD AG Soc grand raffle 2022. Top prize is a Fordson Dexta. All proceeds to Hooves4Hospice and Community Air Ambulance.

Students in the UCD Agricultural Science Society have raised €60,000 for Hooves4Hospice and Irish Community Air Ambulance.

Once again, the University College Dublin (UCD) Agricultural Science Society (AgSoc) has exceeded expectations by raising a total of €60,000 for its two chosen charities this year.

On Wednesday 1 June, auditor Shauna Jager and the UCD AgSoc committee handed over two cheques of €30,000 each to Pat Lalor representing Hooves4Hospice and Lorraine Toner from the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

The money was raised through many different social and educational events organised by the AgSoc committee since September 2021.

Such events included ‘ag v vets’ white collar boxing, ag ball, mystery tour, staff and student quiz night, as well as the well renowned ag week in February with tractor races, wax auctions, five-a-sides, a ruaile buaile night and much more.

Raffle

As well as this, most recently AgSoc held its biggest grand raffle, with prizes worth over €20,000.

The combination of all of these fundraisers led to the huge sum of money raised in aid of the two worthy causes.

The combined donation amount is a testament to the continued growth and strengthening of the AgSoc within UCD, which has just finished its 99th year there.

AgSoc is a huge part of the social aspect of life in UCD school of agriculture and food science and the fantastic committee makes all of the events and fundraisers possible.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Shauna said: “I would like to thank the students and staff in the school of agriculture and food science for taking part in all that AgSoc has to offer, as well as of course a huge thank you to the fantastic committee this year that made it all possible.

"It has been a great pleasure working alongside two charities Hooves4Hospice and Irish Community Air Ambulance throughout the year.”