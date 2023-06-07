I see UCD Agricultural Science Society has donated €62,000 to its chosen charities.
Students presented MS Ireland and Tiggy’s Trust with cheques for €31,000 each last week, following a year of welly walks, white collar boxing, coffee mornings, the Ag Ball and the infamous test of stamina that is Ag Week.
The annual Ag Soc grand raffle, with a top prize of a Charolais heifer, brought in €10,000 to the charity pot.
Outgoing auditor Ciara Byers, who led the society through its 100th year, highlighted the hard work of the 26-strong student committee. Well done to all involved.
