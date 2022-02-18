UCD agricultural society (ag soc) has announced the return of the Agri Careers Fair, which will take place in the Ad Astra Hall in the UCD Student Centre on 2 March.

Organised by ag soc, the annual event is aimed at students in the agriculture, food science and human nutrition faculties.

However, it was cancelled last year as a result of COVID-19, with 2021 graduates missing out.

"The event has long been a highlight of the year for students of the agriculture, food science and human nutrition programmes at UCD and it is a fantastic opportunity for companies and organisations to showcase the vast range of opportunities available to students," chair of ag soc's careers committee Neil Maher said.

New cohort

Maher added that employers get a great chance to meet the new cohort of graduates about to enter the industry.

In recent years, up to 50 companies have been in attendance at the fair, which gives students the opportunity to set out the talents and skills gained through four years in UCD's school of agriculture, food science and human nutrition.

A highlight of the event, which showcases the strong links between graduates of UCD and the agriculture industry, is the publication of the annual Graduate Handbook, sponsored by FRS Recruitment.

Experiences

Maher said: "The handbook provides an excellent opportunity for employers to find graduates in certain areas of the country and read their experiences, both acadamic and practical."

The 2022 Graduate Handbook will be launched on the day of the Agri Careers Fair and will be presented to attendees.

Many UCD agriculture, food science and human nutrition alumni will return to Belfield for the event, representing the companies and organisations they are now employed by.

Any companies or organisations interested in attending the fair are encouraged to contact agcareers@gmail.com.