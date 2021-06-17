Shane Whelan, agri-strategist, AIB; Nicky Deasy, managing partner, The Yield Lab Europe; Niamh Collins, manager, AgTechUCD Innovation Centre; and James Maloney, senior regional development executive, Enterprise Ireland at the launch of the AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme at UCD Lyons Farm. \ Conor McCabe Photography

University College Dublin (UCD) has launched a new accelerator programme dedicated to early-stage AgTech and FoodTech start-up companies.

The programme, launched through the new AgTechUCD Innovation Centre is an intensive 12-week programme which includes dedicated business development workshops, investor readiness training as well mentoring from AgTech and FoodTech experts.

The AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme which begins in September, will see all participating start-ups pitch their businesses to a panel of investors with the opportunity to be awarded prize funding in a number of award categories.

It is funded through the Regional Enterprise Development Fund administered by Enterprise Ireland, and aims to support founding entrepreneurs build their innovative businesses into leading enterprises.

Successful participant will also gain access to incubation space and on-farm testing facilities for new products and services.

About

AgTechUCD, based at UCD Lyons Farm and part of NovaUCD, is focused on accelerating the launch and scaling of AgTech and FoodTech start-ups in Ireland.

Partners on the AgTechUCD Agccelerator Programme include AIB, The Yield Lab Europe, Bimeda, Devenish, Carberry, Origin Enterprises, Ornua and HerdWatch who are providing financial and mentoring support.