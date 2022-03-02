Researchers at the school of agriculture and food science at UCD want to know about how farmers use pesticides.

Researchers are running a survey which asks for farmers' thoughts on the guidance for applying pesticides, whether it’s too strict or not strict enough. The survey also asks some general questions about how you use pesticides.

The method in which pesticides are applied is very important, because it can change how safe they are for the health of the farmer and the land they manage. So, it’s important that we know how farmers actually use pesticides.

The survey only takes 10 minutes and it's 100% anonymous and confidential. Anyone who’s ever used pesticides on an Irish farm can fill it in, whether grassland or tillage.

Complete the survey here.