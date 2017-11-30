UFU concerned over TB proposals

The rates of bovine TB continue to rise and latest figures show a herd incidence rate of 9.26%.\ Philip Doyle

The Ulster Farmers Union has raised concerns over DAERA’s proposals to eradicate TB in Northern Ireland.

Bovine TB is on the increase in Northern Ireland (NI), and the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has launched a public consultation on a range of proposals on 30 November.

The proposals are in response to an independent report produced by the TB Strategic Partnership Group (TBSPG).

The chief veterinary officer for Northern Ireland Robert Hoey said: “I am all too aware of the devastating impact of bovine TB right across the Northern Ireland agriculture industry.”

“The rates of bovine TB continue to rise and latest figures show a herd incidence rate of 9.26%.”

UFU response

The Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) response to the announcement has been mixed.

While the farm organisation welcomed the publishing of the report, which had been held up due to the political situation in Stormont, they felt that they could only support some of the proposals.

One of the proposals that would gain the UFU’s support would be the suggested amalgamation of the over-arching and regional TB regulatory bodies.

Regarding the amalgamation the UFU’s deputy president Victor Chestnutt said: “This would give farmers greater input and control in tackling TB in their area.”

“A coordinated approach is essential to help rid the countryside of this disease. Ideally, the farmer representatives on these groups will be nominated by the farming community and have a meaningful role in taking decisions.”

However, the organisation raised concerns over any proposed changes to the level of compensation paid to farmers.

“We have serious concerns about any suggested changes to compensation or testing without the implementation of robust action to tackle TB in wildlife,” the UFU deputy president stated.

All farmers are welcome to put forward their views and the consultation will run from the 30 November until 1 February 2018.

