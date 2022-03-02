The president of the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) Victor Chestnutt has said that the UK government has left local farmers in an “extremely vulnerable position” after ministers confirmed on Monday that a trade deal has been formally signed with New Zealand (NZ).

“I can see very little benefit in this new trade deal for our consumers or farmers, while producers on the other side of the world will get full access to our valuable market in due course,” said Chestnutt.

There now follows a period of at least three months when the UK parliament will consider the agreement before it is finally put forward for ratification. A similar deal with Australia, signed in December 2021, is also currently at this stage.

Both deals effectively throw open the UK market to Australian and NZ produce.

In the case of NZ, it initially gets a tariff free quota of 12,000t for beef in Year 1, rising to 38,820t by Year 10, and unlimited access thereafter.

On lamb, in addition to the current 114,000t quota (a legacy of the UK’s EU membership), it can bring in an extra 35,000t in Year 1, rising to 50,000t by Year 5, with unlimited access from Year 15 onwards.

The deal also gives NZ tariff free quota for cheese and butter, with unlimited access after Year 5.

Read more

Fertiliser prices ended 2021 86% up on year previous – CSO