The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) is advising its members to be extra cautious if they have GPS technology on their farms following reports of GPS equipment being stolen from four farms in Co Antrim and Co Armagh recently.

The theft of the four GPS systems occurred on farms in the Ballymoney, Glenavy, Loughgall and Tandragee areas.

UFU deputy president William Irvine said: “GPS equipment is extremely valuable and as more farmers are using this type of technology on farm, rural thefts are being very selective with the farms they are targeting.”

He has urged “members to take appropriate measures to protect their farm business”.

Irvine also explained that “organised gangs usually target a specific area before moving on. It is highly likely that these thieves are planning other break-ins in NI."

“Farmers need to be on guard, especially if they have GPS devices on farm,” he warned.

Advice

The UFU deputy president said that “to safeguard your GPS device, secure it safely overnight and make sure the equipment is covered by CCTV if you have it installed."

"Stolen GPS equipment is often shipped to Europe to be sold and to help recover the kit should it be stolen, make sure you have made a note of the serial number of the equipment.

“If you notice any suspicious behaviour in your area, call the PSNI immediately,” Irvine concluded.