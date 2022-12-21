Two weeks after taking aim at NI Dairy Council chief executive Dr Mike Johnston for not recognising major issues affecting farmers created by the NI Protocol, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has now said it is “on the same page” with the dairy industry body.

Following a meeting between the UFU top brass, the chief executives of the three main dairy companies in NI (Dale Farm, Lakeland and Glanbia Cheese) and the Dairy Council for NI (DCNI), the union put out a statement suggesting there is close agreement on all the issues.

The statement points out that the DCNI has “always been consistent” in highlighting the importance of dairy companies having unfettered access to the EU, while recognising there are aspects of the NI Protocol that cause difficulties for farmers, and need to be fixed.

“The UFU have been involved with the DCNI chief executive, Dr Mike Johnston, in many meetings on the NI Protocol with the UK Government, the EU Commission, local political parties and others, where he has consistently raised all of these points,” reads the UFU statement.

Both organisations also welcome the three-year extension to the grace periods for veterinary medicines announced by the EU, with the statement adding that the UFU and the DCNI have frequently called for a UK/EU veterinary agreement as part of an overall solution.

