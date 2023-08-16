UGS walk at Kilkeel beef and sheep farm

The Ulster Grassland Society (UGS) is holding a farm walk on James Henderson’s beef and sheep farm in Kilkeel, Co Down, on Tuesday 22 August.

The farm includes a dairy-beef enterprise, with 80 to 90 Aberdeen Angus and British Blue heifers purchased each autumn at around two weeks of age. Cattle are finished by 24 months. There is also a flock of 250 Rouge-Texel cross ewes, with Primera rams used on all mature ewes and 70 ewe lambs each year.

The event takes place at 17 Nicholsons Road BT34 4JN from 6pm and concludes with a barbeque at 8pm. Pre-booking is required by emailing secretary@ulstergrassland.co.uk by Saturday. Cost is £15 for members and £20 for non-members.