UK Ambassador to Ireland Paul Johnston (right) in conversation with IFA President Tim Cullinan who hosted the visit to Delany's farm in Co Meath

The current UK ambassador to Ireland Paul Johnston has been in Ireland since last September.

However, such has been the disruption to life, this week’s visit to the Delany family farm, as guest of IFA president Tim Cullinan, was his first working visit outside Dublin.

He agreed to talk to the Irish Farmers Journal and with the theme of the visit farming and agriculture, Brexit was on the agenda very quickly.

The ambassador comes from the Scottish borders, very much a livestock farming area in the south of Scotland and, before the professional era, the homeland of Scottish rugby.

Although never directly involved in farming himself, his family still have farming connections in the area.

Closeness of UK and Ireland

Ambassador Johnston readily accepts the divergence between the EU and UK positions in relation to Brexit, but, in the true role of any ambassador, was anxious to focus on the parallels and common interests of Irish and UK farmers.

He highlighted the close trading relationship in agriculture between Ireland and the UK.

When pressed on the future direction of travel for this, given the UK trade position, the ambassador recognised that the UK policy will move the UK into a different place, but he was of the view that the close proximity of Ireland and long-established relationships would mean that the Irish place in the UK market will remain strong, irrespective of what competition there is.

The ambassador also referenced the stark UN climate report that was published this week and suggested that given the similarities between British and Irish agriculture and the carbon reduction challenge, there was much that the UK and Ireland could share and learn from each other.

Brexit

On the thorny Brexit question, the ambassador described the compromise of the Northern Ireland protocol as “turning out more difficult in practice than we expected” and that “there are practical problems which create political problems and we have put out some ideas on how these might be tackled and get a better balance into the working of the protocol.

"We want something that is more sustainable, that has more cross-community support in Northern Ireland and, of course, the Commission have their position as we have ours.

"The key thing now is that we explore how we can narrow these gaps, because it is in all our interests that we can get something that is jointly agreed and can be jointly delivered,” he said.

Political strain

The ambassador recognised that the protocol was working well for Northern Irish exporters, but returned to the problems for trade from Britain to Northern Ireland and the political strain this was causing.

The political connection to Britain was important for many in Northern Ireland, which is also an issue, making it a “practical and political challenge” in the words of the ambassador.

His final word on the issue was: “[With] goodwill and good sense on both sides, we should be able to close the gap and I hope that is the case here as well.”