In the most recent retail data produced by Kantar and published by AHDB, the English levy body, both beef and lamb volumes declined in the 12 weeks to 27 November.

Beef volumes declined by 4.1%, with the year-on-year decline at 9.8%, though higher prices meant the value of sales were 10.7% higher for the quarter and 8.4% higher year-on-year.

For lamb, volumes were down 16.3% for the 12 weeks ending 27 November and 18.7% for the year ending on the same date. Again, higher prices meant that despite volumes falling, the spend was higher, up 11.3% for the quarter and 9.7% year-on-year.

For both beef and lamb, the biggest decreases were for roasting and steak cuts. Lamb roasts declined 20.3% year-on-year and lamb steak sales were down 15.7%. For beef, volumes of roasting cuts fell by 17.3% and steak volumes were down by 12.6%.

Minced beef was the only category that showed an increase year-on-year, up by 3.8%