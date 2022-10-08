The value of Irish beef exports to Britain has increased by 18% this year despite volumes being back 2.5%.

EU beef exports to the UK this year have bounced back from the Covid-affected reductions of 2021.

Shipments of fresh beef from the EU to the UK topped 49,700 tonnes between January and July this year, up from 28,000 tonnes for the same period in 2021.

The total volume of fresh beef imports into the UK reached 50,600 tonnes to the end of July, up from 30,350 tonnes in 2021.

A similar recovery is evident in UK imports of EU frozen beef, with volumes increasing from 9,700 tonnes in 2021 to 13,300 tonnes this year.

However, overall UK frozen beef imports dropped marginally for the period to the end of July, falling from 24,200 tonnes to 23,600 tonnes.

Overall, UK beef imports this year are running close to pre-Covid levels, with the total value of the trade for the first seven months of the year put at €377m.

Irish beef exports (fresh and frozen) to the UK recorded a 2.5% decline this year, with the volumes sold between January and July falling from 95,600 tonnes in 2021 to 93,200 tonnes this year.

However, the value of the trade increased by 18%, despite the reduced volumes, as a result of the hike in beef prices this year.

Irish beef exports to the UK during the first seven months of the year were worth €557m, up from €473m in 2021.

Commenting on the beef market in Britain, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) pointed out that the level of beef imports is forecast to increase this year on the back of continued growth in foodservice demand.

Beef prices in Britain remain buoyant despite a slowdown in retail sales and forecasts of a 4% drop in beef consumption. Total UK beef production is also forecast to increase by 2%, due to higher than anticipated cow throughput.

Ironically, given the disruption of Brexit, exports of beef from the UK are forecast to grow, helped by the increased domestic production and tight supplies across the continent.