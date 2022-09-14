UK grocery inflation hit a record high of 12.4% in August, pushing the average annual grocery bill to £5,181, according to data from research company Kantar.

The company highlighted the rapid rise in the price of dairy products and pointed to consumers increasingly buying supermarket own-brand products and the growing market share of discount retailers Aldi and Lidl.

Aldi’s market share passed that of Morrisons, pushing the German chain into the top four UK retailers for the first time.

There is little to suggest this trend is going to reverse any time soon, with consumer energy prices in the UK set to soar over the coming months, putting further pressure on consumer spending.

The Bank of England sees inflation peaking at 14% this year, a forecast that seems increasingly ambitious. Investment bank Citi expects it to hit 18% early next year.

Price rises of that magnitude would only further the move towards low value-add food products, something that will hit Ireland’s small-scale food exporters.