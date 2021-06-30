The latest Kingshay dairy costings report shows milk yields are rising in Britain, but higher feed costs means the focus is on producing more milk from forage.

Solid financial year for Dale Farm

NI dairy co-operative, Dale Farm recorded an operating profit of £14m for the year ending March 2021 across its group of companies, up from £12.2m in the previous year.

Overall group turnover was up £19m to stand at £524m, leaving an operating profit margin of 2.7%. That is broadly in line with performance in recent years, and just ahead of the 2.4% reported by Lakeland Dairies for 2020.

Higher milk yields help dilute costs

Higher input costs have seen a slight easing in the margin over purchased feed (MOPF) on 1,250 dairy farms working with Kingshay dairy consultants in Britain.

Released this week, the latest report shows the average MOPF slipped from 20.44p/l, or £1,720/cow last year, to 20.14p/l and £1,714/cow for the financial year ending March 2021.

While the margin reduction is small, higher yields during 2020/21 have helped dilute feed costs.

Across the sample group, average herd size is 203 cows with milk price averaging 28.42p/l during the 12 months ending in March.

Annual yield was at a new record high of 8,512 litres/cow with 2,842 litres produced from forage, of which 826 litres comes from grazed grass.

Total concentrate use averaged 2.66t/cow, giving a purchased feed rate of 0.31kg per litre of milk produced. Concentrate price averaged £244/t, or 8.28p/litre.

Long-term trends

Over the past decade, the report shows milk yield and solids have increased with more efficient use of inputs and genetics.

In 2011, the average herd was based on 167 cows yielding 7,975 litres from 2.3t/cow of concentrate. Milk from forage was 2,511 litres. MOPF was £1,472/cow or 18.46p/l.

While concentrate use has increased during the past decade, feed rate per litre of milk produced is static. During this time, concentrate costs are up 33%, while milk price has increased by 14%.

Problems with mastitis tubes persist

Supply problems with certain antibiotic products for treating mastitis in lactating cows are expect to run well into next year.

The Veterinary Medicines Directorate (VMD) states that it will be spring 2022 before Multiject IMM is available again. Issues around the supply of Tetra-Delta are expected to be resolved by early 2022 and it will be autumn 2022 before Combiclav is available.

Several products that previously had supply problems are now listed as available by the VMD. This includes the likes of Synulox, Mastiplan and Cobactan.

Entries for 2021 Balmoral Show open

Entries for the 2021 Balmoral Show have opened and are set to close on Wednesday 28 July at 5pm.

Show organisers, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society, state that entries must be submitted online or posted.

The 2021 Balmoral Show is scheduled to take place from Wednesday 22 September to Saturday 25 September.

Tickets will be available to purchase online from Friday 23 July.

