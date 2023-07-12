The British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) has joined with Compassion in World Farming and the RSPCA, to warn about the likelihood of eggs from battery-caged systems coming to the UK as part of the agreement to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

A deal was reached in March 2023 for the UK to join CPTPP, an Asia-Pacific trade bloc made up of 11 countries, that includes Australia, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, and Singapore.

Sensitive status

The UK government has agreed to what it terms “proportionate market access for sensitive agricultural goods”, with limits put on the amount of tariff-free beef, pork and chicken that can be imported into the country. However, for eggs and egg products, the UK will phase-out over a 10-year period, all duties (tariffs) for CPTPP members, apart from Australia. According to the UK egg industry representatives, this will effectively allow countries like Mexico to undercut local suppliers with eggs from hens kept in battery cages - a system of production banned in the UK since 2012.

“It is incumbent on the government to review the position of eggs and egg products, to ensure they are granted sensitive status before the CPTPP deal is expected to be signed on 16 July,” said BEIC chief executive, Mark Williams.

